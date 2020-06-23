

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has spoken out for the first time on the scientific campaigns announced by the electoral commission.

The commission last week launched the revised electoral roadmap providing for campaigns through the media and not the traditional public rallies in a bid to contain the spread of COVID 19.

Addressing the country on government’s efforts to contain the pandemic, the president said having campaigns through the media was the most suitable option in the prevailing circumstance, calling on all stakeholders to support the move.

Meanwhile the president maintained that boda bodas will remain restricted to cargo to avoid further spread of the virus if allowed to carry people.

He has asked the ministry of health to further review risks related to the barriers some have innovated on the bodas.