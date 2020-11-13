By Benjamin Jumbe

The NRM presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni has challenged Ugandans especially the youth to vote for ideas in the coming polls.

It comes at a time campaigns heat up by the day ahead of the presidential polls set for 14 January 2020

Political analysts say that Museveni is likely to battle for votes from the youth with the National Unity Platform Leader Robert Kyagulanyi who seems to represent the young generation.

Addressing his supporters in Arua, Museveni said focusing on age rather than ideas is nonsense.