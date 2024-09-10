President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday reiterated his call for Ugandans to embrace transformation, which he believes will drive the country’s development.

Speaking at the inaugural Kampala Defence and Security Expo 2024 at the Commonwealth Resort in Munyonyo, Wakiso District, President Museveni urged all Ugandans to participate as entrepreneurs or employees, producing goods or services that can generate income.

“We identified three problems and these are; lack of prosperity, lack of strategic security, and thirdly the failure to use clear brotherhood of the African people. Prosperity comes from every adult participating in the production of a good or service that is then sold,” Museveni said on Tuesday.

The event, themed “Celebrating the life of General Aronda Nyakairima, a paragon of revolutionary sacrifice, pan-Africanism, patriotism, courage, and an accomplished freedom fighter,” will run for three days.