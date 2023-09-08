President Museveni has advised the youth to focus on wealth creation initiatives and rid their generation of poverty.

Speaking during his 79th birthday celebration organized by a group of youths led by the National Coordinator in the Office of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) National Chairman, Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo, Museveni vowed to continue supporting youth entrepreneurs.

“The third area where there are jobs and money is service. Some of you who are already in that sector; hotels, boda bodas, hospitality, musicians, and so on, hat sector is already there and we shall give you more support,” Museveni said on Friday.

“Thank you very much for celebrating my birthday and for remembering the fighters that fought with me especially those of September 1972 and September 1985 but without forgetting all the others,” he added.

The event has been held at Kololo ceremonial grounds in Kampala.