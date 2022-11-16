President Museveni has given assurance to the international community and tourists that Uganda remains safe.

This follows reports that a number of tourists have cancelled their planned trips to Uganda due to the Ebola outbreak in the country.

Updating the country on the Ebola status on Tuesday night, the president described the postponements and cancellations as unfortunate and unnecessary, noting that out of 146 districts, the disease has been confirmed in only 6.

He says government has put in place enough measures to contain the disease’s spread.

“I want to reassure the international community that the Ugandan government is doing all it takes to contain the Ebola outbreak and avoid exportation to the outside countries,” Museveni said.

To date, the country has registered a total of 141 confirmed Ebola cases, 55 deaths , 73 recoveries with only 13 patients still admitted.