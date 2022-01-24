By Gabriel Buule and Isaac Ssejjombwe
Bars, night clubs and concerts officially open today after they were closed two years ago in an effort to combat the spread of Covid-19.
In a recorded interview with state-owned Urban TV journalists, President Museveni reopened the economy with the exception of boda boda business, whose operations are subject to review by government’s Covid-19 pandemic committee.
“All [sectors] can reopen as per my earlier directive,” the President responded when asked by journalists whether bars and nightclubs were free to operate. In March 2020, Mr Museveni ordered the closure of all bars, theatres, clubs and other hospitality venues.
