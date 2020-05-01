By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has re-echoed his call to policymakers to support the proposal for improving the scientists’ pay.

Delivering his Labor Day message at a function held at statehouse Entebbe, Museveni said it is scientists like doctors who have helped the country in such a challenging situation like fighting COVID 19.

He says the only way to stabilize the country is by ensuring that the scientists are stabilized with improved pay.

The president is confident that with a breed of scientists, the country has can help solve several problems.