President Museveni has reiterated the need for social distancing as a preventive measure against the deadly Covid-19 disease.

Museveni was speaking during an address to the nation last night.

He says that Ugandans should learn to embrace the isolation measure for the good of their lives, further stressing that history is a key witness.

Museveni says this is not the first pandemic to hit the black man’s continent in general, and Uganda in Particular.

Uganda has registered a total of 55 cases of the covid-19, of whom 28 have since recovered and no death registered.

The disease can be prevented by measures such as social distancing, regular washing of hands with detergents and not touching your bodies’ most sensitive parts.