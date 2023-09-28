President Museveni has welcomed the news of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) giving a green light to three East African countries; Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda to host the 2027 AFCON games, saying it is a sign of Pan-Africanism.

In his message posted on X Thursday afternoon, President Museveni said African states can only benefit more if the spirit of togetherness is extended to other areas in the social, political, and economic spaces.

He attributes the success to the pooling of sports infrastructure, like stadia, which he says made the Pamoja bid more attractive.

“I congratulate the Ministry of Education and Sports and the national football bodies for spearheading the effort and the Deputy Speaker who was on the ground in Cairo,” the post reads in part.

Museveni has thus saluted CAF for the decision before congratulating his counterparts; Samia Suluhu of Tanzania and Kenya’s William Ruto for agreeing to the idea of a joint bid.