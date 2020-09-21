

President Museveni revealed that students in candidate classes and finalists in university and tertiary institutions will return to school on 15th October.

While addressing the nation, Museveni emphasized that it’s important for the schools to follow the SOPs put in place by Ministry of Health.

“We have decided to reopen schools for candidate classes for S4, S6, finalists in tertiary institutions and Universities on October 15, 2020,” Museveni said as he addressed Ugandans.

In a bid to ease more restrictions, Museveni said that the International Airport and land borders will now be opened for tourists, coming in and going out, provided they tested negative 72 hours before arrival in Uganda.

He added that on the issue of places of worship, they will open with only individual prayers or confessions with priests or counseling with the necessary SOPs.

“Prayers and fellowships whose numbers do not exceed 70 and by observing all the other SOPs,” he added.

President further opened Open air activities of sports and added that they can only resume provided there are no spectators.

Other restrictions on bars, casinos, gaming centers and curfew remained in place.