President Yoweri Museveni has returned the Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill, 2022 to Parliament for reconsideration.

The bill that was passed by Parliament in May this year, seeks to consolidate and reform the law related to the management of fisheries and fisheries products as well as aquaculture.

In her communication to the house during plenary on Wednesday, the Speaker, Anita Among said the president noted with concern that the bill domiciles the surveillance unit organization command, control and training under the Uganda Police Force (UPF) and yet it should be under the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).

Among also said the President noted that the bill does not adequately define a licensing officer.

According to the President, defining a licensing officer as a Chief Fisheries Officer, or District Fisheries Officer, will cause confusion and can lead to malpractice.

She then forwarded the bill to the agriculture committee for reconsideration and report to parliament within a week.