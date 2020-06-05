

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has outlined a number of measures to be put in place to help various sectors recover from the COVID-19 lockdown.

Delivering the state of the nation address from State House Entebbe, the president said one of the considerations is capitalizing the Uganda Development Corporation (UDC) with Shs100 billion to enable government invest in strategic areas.

Among the other proposals is creating a special liquidity facility to rescue businesses that are not able to meet operational costs due to low demand or reduced production due to COVID-19 among others.

The president also revealed that government is to modify some of the wealth funds to deal with the categories of people that have been affected by the lock down.