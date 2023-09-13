President Museveni has revealed that Karamoja will be turned into an industrial hub given its great potential, thanks to mineral deposits.

He was officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony of a new cement plant being constructed in partnership with a Chinese company, West International Holdings, valued at 300 million US dollars.

He said the government identified Karamoja as a key area and has been investing in infrastructure including roads and electricity.

He noted that these have already laid the foundation for industrialization in the sub-region.

Museveni also urged leaders to ensure that peace prevails in the region so that such investments cannot be disturbed.

“Many Karamojong will benefit from this cement factory. However, since all the people of Karamoja cannot work there, they can create business streams to help them indirectly make money from the factory. The workers in the factory don’t come with their gardens, yet they need food, they need milk, they need beef, etc. This is how the economy grows,” a statement shared on Museveni’s official X platform reads in part.

President Museveni also noted that he has received a formal request from Kenya for compensation following the recent raid by the rustlers from the neighbouring country who killed some Ugandans.