

President Museveni has defended his bid for a 6th term saying the NRM party still has a lot to accomplish as per its manifesto.

The NRM presidential flag bearer has been speaking at the official launch of the National Resistance Movement party manifesto, hours after he was duly nominated by the electoral commission for the 2021 race.

He pegged his bid to the push for an East African political federation, which is a key point in the NRM manifesto.

“In this Kisanja we should therefore vigorously pursue this goal to ensure its realisation. Some people have been saying that Museveni has refused to retire, Museveni alemeddeko, it’s not that i don’t want to retire or I don’t have where to retire…One of the reasons is this one”, Museveni has said.

He has also decried the glaring disunity among African communities which dates way to the time of indigenous local leaders.

In the 374-page Manifesto, Museveni has taken NRM supporters on journey through history with a focus, on unity and patriotism.

Museveni is one of the three presidential candidates nominated on the first day of the 2-day exercise.

The others are Alliance for National Transformation (ANT’s) Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu and Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde of the Renewed Uganda Platform.