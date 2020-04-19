Commercial motorcyclists commonly known as Boda-Boda, have got a sigh of relief after the President extended their curfew to 5:00pm.

The President had earlier directed for all motorcycles to stop operating at 2:00pm after which they would be impounded.

However, during his address last night, Museveni said, the deadline has been revised for the good of those in the business line.

However, he did not allow the boda bodas and cyclists to operate at night because criminals might use them.

The President maintained all other directives for the lock down.