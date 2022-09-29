President Yoweri Museveni has ruled out any possibility of a lockdown due to the new Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the country.

The president was last evening addressing the country about the latest Ebola disease from state house Nakasero, noting that there are so far 24 cumulative confirmed cases and 5 confirmed deaths in the country.

The president said it was not necessary to have a lockdown or closure of schools, giving assurance that the government has capacity to control the spread of this virus.

“It is not necessary to have lockdowns. We just need to take care of a few things.” Museveni said.

He urged the public to cooperate with healthcare workers and report anybody with signs and symptoms to those of Ebola, further giving tips on preventing spread which include avoiding handshakes, and washing hands.