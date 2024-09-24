President Museveni has dismissed Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive director, Dorothy Kisaka, her deputy Eng David Luyimbazi and the director of Public Health Dr Daniel Okello over Kiteezi Landfill collapse that left 35 people dead and several others missing.

“In a decisive response to the findings of the Inspector General of Government (IGG) report concerning the Kiteezi Landfill disaster, H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda has exercised his constitutional authority under Article 172 (1) (a) of the 1995 Constitution to dismiss several key officials of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in the public interest due to significant evidence of criminal negligence,” a statement from the government media centre reads in part.

The President has also directed the Criminal Investigations Department and other relevant agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Additionally, he has instructed the Public Service Commission to promptly advertise the vacant positions and appoint new officials within three months.