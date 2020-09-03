By Benjamin Jumbe

The NRM party national chairman President Yoweri Museveni has directed that all party members whose names are missing from the register but who have membership cards will be allowed to vote.

This comes a day to the party primaries, amid concerns of missing names on the party register. Members will elect their parliamentary flag bearers for the positions of district woman representatives to Parliament and constituency MPs.

In a letter dated 2 September 2020, to the party’s electoral commission, President Museveni, directed that all members of NRM whose names appear on the register should be allowed to vote.

He further said that any NRM member whose name is not on the party register shall be immediately added and permitted to vote if he or she is 18 years and above.

Museveni said village executive committees should verify that the person added onto the register is a member of NRM in that village and where there are no registers, the committee should verify and register all members eligible to vote.