President Museveni has revealed that all symptoms of Covid-19 have gone away but his recent test for the disease still turned out positive.

In a tweet shared on Tuesday evening, the president said he would have left self-isolation if the results on Sunday had turned out negative.

“By Friday, all those symptoms had gone. Sunday, Monday and today, I have been busy doing paper work. I would have gone out of self – confinement but when we checked on Sunday, I was still positive, but the other parameters were good,” Museveni’s tweets reads in part.

He has further assured Ugandans that he is perfectly well and is not in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as some people had alleged, adding that he has been busy doing paperwork.

“I also noticed some few individuals from, I think, Kenya, saying that I was in ICU etc. If I was in ICU, the government would inform the country. What is there to hide? However, I have not been to bed as a sick man in the house here except for sleeping, let alone being in a hospital bed,” he said in a tweet.

Additionally, he has thanked citizens who have taken time to wish him a quick recovery.

President Museveni supporters and National Resistance Movement (NRM) royalists have since erected a banner on the perimeter wall of State House, Nakasero where well-wishers are sending the president ‘get well soon’ messages.

Reports indicate the president is expected to take another Covid test tomorrow.

It remains to be seen if he will be able to attend the budget reading event slated for Thursday, June 15, 2023.