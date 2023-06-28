President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that Uganda has the ability to feed over 200 million people ‘given the fertile lands and the increasing technical know-how’ of the population.

Museveni made the remarks on Tuesday while meeting a group of officials from the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development led by Odrek Rwabwogo at Nakasero State Lodge.

“We are only 45 million people but with the ability to feed 200 million people and more given the fertile lands and the increasing technical know-how of our young people. We are also in the large emerging market of East Africa and the greater African common market which is an area of 1.4 billion people now,” he noted

Museveni has urged the government and people of Serbia to support Uganda’s flourishing agricultural sector, explaining that the country produces most agricultural products ranging from fruits and vegetables, meats, dairy products, nuts and grains as well as essential vegetable oils.

He also used the forum to disclose that the country’s private sector is slowly introducing large commercial farming to feed the region.

Serbia has since expressed interest in Uganda’s pineapples, coffee, grains, bananas, flowers, and dairy products.

President Museveni has meanwhile asked Uganda Airlines to begin a partnership with Air Serbia for the two establishments to fast-track business, tourism, and personal exchanges.