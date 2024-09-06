President Museveni has expressed concern over the state of security cameras after receiving briefs indicating that they only work properly during the day.

In March 2017, President Museveni ordered the immediate installation of cameras in all major towns of Uganda and highways to combat crime in the country.

The directive came hours after a shooting that claimed the lives of then Police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his driver Godfrey Mambewa, and bodyguard Kenneth Erau.

The three were killed in Kulambiro, a Kampala suburb, a few meters away from Kaweesi’s home and the assassins were reportedly traveling on a motorcycle.

While at the CID headquarters in Kibuli on Thursday at the closure of a two-day annual coordination meeting between the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution and the Criminal Investigations Department, Museveni tasked police authorities to explain what happened to the cameras.

“I was told the cameras can only see during the day, but crime is not committed only during the day,” Museveni said.

The President also inquired about the digital number plates after press reports indicated that their production had been halted due to various reasons.

This prompted a response from Security Minister Jim Muhwezi.