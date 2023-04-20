Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) parliamentary caucus has resolved “to send back the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 to parliament with proposals for improvement.”

On Thursday, government chief whip Denis Hamson Obua said President Museveni agreed with NRM legislators- to sign the Bill into law after the improvements anticipated to make it tougher.

“Before that is done, we also agree that the Bill will be returned in order to facilitate the reinforcement and the strengthening of some provisions in line with our best practices,” Obua was quoted by news agency Reuters.

The resolution was reached following Mr Museveni’s keynote address to the NRM parliamentary caucus on the controversial legislation passed by Parliament on March 21.