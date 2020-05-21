President Museveni has sent Jinja RDC Eric Sakwa on a two months leave until allegations against him are fully investigated.

Yesterday, the Jinja high court issued an interim order stopping the eviction of Sakwa from office.

This is after Sakwa ran to court to challenge his sacking a few weeks ago and hand over government property in his possession.

Sakwa is accused of being present when a person was being beaten by LDUs and later died.

According to Museveni, much as he has been informed that this was a frame-up by corrupt officials to implicate Sakwa because of hid good work, the death of a Ugandan is serious.

He says Sakwa must vacate office and work with the Director of public prosecutions and court systems to get the facts and conclude the case.

Museveni says this is not a political matter of dialogue but rather a serious criminal allegation.