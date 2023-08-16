President Yoweri Museveni has returned the National Local Content Bill, 2022 to Parliament for the second time, asking the House to reconsider his earlier recommendations which he said have not been fully addressed.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa made the revelation as he chaired the House on Tuesday.

In his letter dated 1st August 2023, the President details sections that ought to be reviewed by the House before the Bill is enacted.

Museveni said clause 1(g) should be amended to allow the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives negotiate the local content in the agreements to the extent possible.

The clause states that “a local content act shall apply to a local content entity whose activities are financed through public borrowing or such arrangements”.

Museveni noted that “This is not practical since each development partner has its own policies and guidelines that are negotiated before the commencement of the project,”

The president further proposed that clause 7 of the Bill be amended to include locally manufactured goods and services in the East African Community Market as opposed to the Bill’s proposal for preference of goods and services readily available on the market.