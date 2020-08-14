By Shamim Nateebwa



President Museveni has instituted a Multisectoral technical task force to strengthen co-ordination of COVID-19 related response activities.

According to the health minister Doctor Jane Ruth Aceng, the task force is chaired by Maj Gen. Geoffrey Muheesi from Uganda People’s Defence Force who will be deputized by Dr Monica Musenero, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Epidemics and Dr Ario Alex, Director of the National Institute of Public Health.

Doctor Aceng has noted that the task force is mandated to strengthen and support the enforcement of all Presidential directives and SOPs.

In the same vein, to address the chain of transmission, a Regional Task Force has been established in Mbale with support from the Security Forces to coordinate the response efforts in the affected districts of Mbale, Namisindwa, Manafwa, Bududa, Sironko and Tororo.