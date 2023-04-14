President Yoweri Museveni has spoken out about the death of former secretary to the treasure and permanent secretary to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Keith Muhakanizi.

Muhakanizi, one of the longest-serving technocrats in President Museveni’s government succumbed to cancer last night in Milan, Italy.

Government is yet to issue a burial programme for the deceased.

In a tweet shared on Friday, Museveni revealed that despite being aware of Muhakanizi’s ill health, he was shocked to learn about his death.

“I am shocked to hear of the death of PS. Keith Muhakanizi. I was aware of his illness but it was being managed, he came to see me before this round of treatment, it is sad that he didn’t make it. I spoke to his wife in Milan and she told me what happened. Condolences to her, the family and the people of Uganda. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Museveni said in a tweet.

Muhakanizi is remembered as one of three great icons who worked tirelessly to ensure the economic transformation of Uganda alongside the late Bank of Uganda Governor, Tumusiime Mutebile and Chris Kassami.

As a macro-economist and a public sector management specialist, Muhakanizi helped in the formulation of National Development Plans, the Public Finance and Management Act, and the Bank of Uganda Act among others.