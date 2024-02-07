President Museveni has signed five bills to into law, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, told legislators on Tuesday.

The newly signed laws are; he Civil Aviation Amendment Act 2024, Judicature Amendment Act 2023, Explosives Act 2023, the Competition Act 2023, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act 2023.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act 2023 was re-introduced by government after the constitutional court nullified it over lack of quorum at the time parliament passed it.

It seeks to criminalize the use farming, supply, and trading of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Tayebwa has also asked the minister of trade and cooperatives to work on the consumer protection and management bill, to protect the consumers against fraud and dishonesty in commercial dealings.