Members of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) eligible for midterm benefits are excited and looking forward to getting their hands on the cash after President Museveni assented to NSSF (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

H.E @KagutaMuseveni has assented to the National Social Security Fund (Amendment) Bill 2021. Congratulations to Parliament, savers and all stakeholders for their input in the process,” the deputy presidential press secretary, Mr Faruk Kirunda, announced in a Tuesday afternoon tweet.

This comes a month after Parliament on November 24, 2021 passed the Bill after considering the president’s proposed amendments and agreeing on the major issues of contention.

This means that the law will be published in the gazette before it comes into force.

