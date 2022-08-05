President Museveni has sent condolences to the families of people that have died in the floods of Mbale and parts of the Sebei region.

Figures show that at least 30 people were swept away by the floods while some people remain missing.

In a series of tweets, the President says the floods highlight the dangers inherent in environmental degradation by cutting forests, invading wetlands, cultivating on river banks, and throwing polythene bags in drainage channels thereby blocking the free flow of water.

He says the cabinet will next week issue directives on all these issues that must be followed this time without hesitation.

According to Museveni, no Ugandan deserves to die needlessly, and that no one should be allowed to destroy the environment.

He has also warned leaders who mislead people and encourage them to go against the environmental plan to be prepared to answer to God for the death of these innocent Ugandans.

“Leaders who mislead people and encourage them to go against the environmental plan should know that they are answerable to God for the death of these innocent Ugandans. The Government is sending relief to the displaced. May God rest the souls of the departed in eternal peace.”