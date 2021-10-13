By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has lashed out at individuals castigating the government over the limited budget for education.

This followed concerns raised by the Uganda National Teachers Union over the low budget to the education sector;

Speaking at the national Teachers day celebrations, the President said the limited resource envelop has forced the government to prioritize in terms of budgeting starting with immediate needs.

He however adds that investments in other sectors like defense, electricity, and road infrastructure are all investments in the education sector.

Meanwhile, the president also pledged to follow up the issue of the 20Bn shillings for the teachers SACCO.