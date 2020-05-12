President Museveni has revealed that it would be “madness” and “unwise” to hold the forthcoming 2021 elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There have many several calls from MPs from the current parliament and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) to have the election postponed.

However speaking to NBS TV in an interview, Museveni said the elections can only be prepared quickly if the current pandemic is fought by July.

He also revealed that he is still fit to run for the presidency and when asked about his succession plan, the president claimed its in the constitution and that people have a right to vote every after 5 years.