President Museveni is today expected to start his tour of Buganda region with the area residents waiting for him to offer practical solutions to a number of challenges they are currently grappling with.

Masaka district NRM chairperson, Peter Ssenkungu says the four-day presidential tour is part of the his campaign to popularize the government wealth creation agenda through poverty alleviation programs such as Emiyooga and Parish Development Model (PDM).

The president’s tour which starts in Greater Masaka comes at a time when River Katonga Bridge, which connects the area to the rest of the country, was washed away by floods, paralyzing movement.

Environmentalists have since blamed the scenario on continued destruction of the ecosystem in the area, especially Lwera Swamp, which was turned into a hub of sand mining and rice growing.

Area leaders say they expect the president to address the issue of environmental degradation and also give them assurance that some of the pledges he made to the region will be fulfilled.

Earlier pledges made to the region include; tarmacking Lumbugu-Buyamba-Kagamba-Lwamaggwa- Lyantonde road, extension of piped water in Kooki County, Rakai district and providing 30 iron sheets, cement and iron bars to residents of Kakuuto and Kyebe sub-counties in Kyotera district who were affected by the September 2016 earthquake.

While in the Greater Luweero area, where Museveni based his five-year guerilla war that brought him to power in 1986, a section of the bush war veterans are yet to be compensated.