President Museveni has reportedly stopped top military commanders, including his son and Commander of Land Forces (CLF), Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, from commenting about security and foreign policy issues on social media platforms.
The decision followed a meeting the Commander-in-Chief held with service chiefs in the south-western Ntungamo District at the weekend, days after Deputy Chief of Defence Forces (D/CDF), Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, placed Uganda’s military on Standby Class 1.
This is the highest level of combat readiness and the order proscribes movement of troops and military equipment, and requires commanders to conduct regular daily roll calls to establish whereabouts of soldiers and what they are doing.
