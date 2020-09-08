President Yoweri Museveni has summoned all NRM leaders from Sembabule district for a closed door meeting at state house Entebbe.

The meeting comes days after the just concluded NRM party primaries where, the party’s electoral commission cancelled Mawogola West and North polls due to pre-election violence.

According to a letter signed by the district Resident Commissioner, Nickson Kabuye, among the invited guests is Sembabule district Chairman, NRM district Chairperson, all members of parliament, all spirants in the just concluded primaries, all sub county chairpersons and all NRM sub county chairpersons.

Kabuye notes that these leaders will meet the president on Thursday without giving details of what the meeting is all about.

However all leaders are required to go to Mulago National referral Hospital today for covid-19 tests before the meeting.