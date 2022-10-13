President Museveni has warned witch doctors, traditional healers, and herbalists against handling suspected cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

This follows the death of Twagiira Yezu Ndahiiro, an Ebola contact under follow-up who had escaped from Mubende and sought treatment from a traditional healer in Luwero before being transferred to Kiruddu.

“The witch doctors, traditional healers and herbalists should not accept any sick people now. Suspend whatever you are doing and we shall have to put it in the law,” Museveni said.

The president also said religious leaders should not be praying for sick people with symptoms of Ebola Virus Disease, and ordered boda riders not to transport anyone with such symptoms.

In his second address to the nation last evening specifically on Ebola, the president also cautioned against handshakes.

He also emphasized the importance of Health workers having appropriate protective wear including gloves, aprons masks to avoid contracting the virus.