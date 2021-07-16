By Ritah Kemigisa

The Civil society is demanding for a thorough explanation from the president as to why he is pegging his decisions in the interest of the public.

This comes after he retired seven senior civil servants in his latest permanent secretary reshuffle citing public interest.

The retired include; Kintu Guwatudde from the Office of the Prime Minister who is still battling charges related to irregularities in the procurement of the Covid-19 relief food during last year’s Covid lockdown.

The others are Pius Wakabi(Ministry of Agriculture), Amb Patrick Mugoya(Foreign Affairs), David Ebong, Benn Mutambi and Kivumbi Lutaaya and Jane Kibirige the former clerk to Parliament.

Speaking to KFM, Sarah Bireete, the Center for constitutional governance Executive director says the president’s move is questionable.

“It’s a new development for a president to put this in writing, an explanation is needed because it’s causing questions about the named people,” said Ms Bireete.

A similar demand has been made by former Aruu county MP Odonga Otto.

“There are people who have been deleted by the public accounts committee as dangerous Permanent secretaries and they should not be given further appointment because of misusing the consolidated fund but they are appearing top on the list, those are the people who should be removed on public interest,” said Mr Otto.

Bireete is meanwhile challenging the new permanent secretaries to ensure efficient service delivery if they are to earn the trust of Ugandans.