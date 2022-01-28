By Ritah Kemigisa

Museveni has asked civil servants to emulate the late Bank of Uganda governor Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile who served the nation with dedication.

Officiating at the state funeral service at Kololo ceremonial grounds, Museveni hailed Prof Mutebile as a great thinker and adviser whose good counsel has made the economy a strong one.

He has also thanked him for three major things that that is controlling liquidity to control inflation, reforming the currency, and privatization which has stimulated the economy.

The wife of the late governor, Betty Mutebile has also described her late husband as a hardworking man who dedicated his entire life to serving the country.

She adds that the late professor was a quiet, generous, and family man who loved people irrespective of their status.

The body of the late Mutebile who died on Sunday in Kenya will be airlifted to Kabale tomorrow before he is laid to rest on Sunday at Kijuguta village, Kabale district.