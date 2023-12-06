By Anthony Wesaka

President Museveni has urged the magistrates and judges in the East African Community (EAC) to have harmonised administration of justice. He explained that the people are the same because they are separated by artificial colonial boundaries that were created by unpatriotic masters.

“Our social values are justice needs. The needs remain the same. How to integrate economically and politically. We also need to harmonise our judicial system. The judiciaries in the East African partner states need to apply common standards, the best judicial practices across the region,”President Museveni said in his remarks read out for him by his vice, Ms Jessica Alupo, yesterday in Kampala.

This was during the ongoing East African Magistrates and Judges Association conference in Kampala that has drawn hundreds of judicial officers from the EAC including Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Burundi.