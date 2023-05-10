President Museveni has downed hopes by army officials and other civil servants who are pushing for salary increments.

The president made the revelation on Wednesday while addressing mourners who had converged at Kololo ceremonial grounds for the funeral service of the deceased State Minister for Labour, Charles Engola.

Museveni further describes those demanding for more pay as parasites because they do not love the country, adding that the nation cannot be defended if its soldiers and other workers are paid a lot of money.

He has also condemned those demanding for allowances, saying they have a wrong mentality and should henceforth stop pressuring government.

It is from this that the president has recommended the adoption of the National Resistance Army (NRA) doctrine where people worked for patriotism and not for money.

The president’s comments come at a time several categories of medical officers are on strike over salary increments and delayed payment of their allowances.