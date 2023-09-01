President Museveni who is also the Commander in Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has advised the retiring senior army officers to invest their retirement package wisely. He said that the retirement should not be regarded as becoming redundant.

“You should do something small which you are sure of. Like a man called Nyakana in Fort Portal area. He has listened to our message and with 1.2 acres of land, he earns over Shs240m in a year from 8 cows of milk and poultry eggs so if you can get 5 acres, this is a lot of land that can help you to get a lot of income. If you invest in food production, you cannot go wrong. You see when we got Corona, things like tourism collapsed but eating never collapsed,” Museveni emphasized.

The President made the appeal on Thursday at State House Entebbe as he officially retired 11 army generals, including former police boss Gen (Rtd) Kale Kayihura.

“You are now going to become a new commissar and officer in a wider population. People will come to you, but they will come to you when you are stable,” Museveni added.

The generals join other 99 Senior army officers from the rank of Major to Colonel who retired in August at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Mbuya, making a total of 110 senior officers who have retired this year.

The President advised the retirees not to misuse their retirement package by investing in ambitious projects like building schools and hotels.“