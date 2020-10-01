

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni is today expected to address the nation as Uganda commemorates the International Day of Older Persons.

The president is expected to among other things; to outline programs put in place by government to improve the welfare of the country’s senior citizens.

The day to be commemorated in virtual ceremony at state house Entebbe will run under the theme “Upholding the rights of older persons during COVID 19 pandemic.”

According to the health ministry since 1st May 2020 to date, 12,802 older persons have been tested for COVID -19 and 345 tested positive for the virus.

14 older persons have succumbed to the virus representing about 9% of the total deaths so far.