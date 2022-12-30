President Yoweri Museveni is set to deliver his end-of-year address to the nation tomorrow, December 31.

This has been confirmed by the senior presidential press secretary, Sandor Walusimbi who says the address is to be relayed from the president’s country home in Rwakitura.

The address is expected at 8 pm and will be live on all TVs, 93.3 KFM as well as other radio stations.

In his end-of-year speech on 31, December 2021, the president cautioned Ugandans especially the elderly to remain vigilant and be responsible for their lives as he announced the full reopening of the economy in January this year.

This year, the president vowed to focus on idlers (abakongozi) who look on as others are working.