President Museveni will address the nation tomorrow, Thursday, February 29, 2024, on a number of issues including social-economic transformation.

He made the revelation at the NRM party offices in Kyadondo, Kampala on Wednesday afternoon where he updated his particulars in the party’s register, marking the official launch of the update of the membership register.

“In tomorrow’s broadcast, I will address the issue of the social-economic transformation which affects the wananchi” Museveni said.

The address will be live on major TV and radio stations across the country.