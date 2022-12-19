President Yoweri Museveni is tomorrow expected to give an address on issues of national importance.

According to the deputy senior presidential press secretary, Faruk Kirunda, the president will address the nation at 8 pm across all TVs and radios.

His address comes just a few days after he returned from the US-Africa summit which was aimed at strengthening ties with the US.

Asked how Uganda benefited from the summit, Museveni said the intention was to get more investments, consolidate trade access, woo tourists and engage in ways to bolster security.

In his previous address, he announced strict Covid-19 measures including mandatory vaccination, warning those not fully vaccinated to stay away from public spaces.

Addressing the nation on Saturday, December 17 on his behalf, the Vice President, Jessica Alupo lifted the two-month lockdown in Kassanda and Mubende districts.

She said the lifting of the restrictions is based on the fact that currently, there is no transmission, no contact under follow-up, no patients in the isolation facilities, concluding that the country is progressing well.