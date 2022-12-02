President Museveni is today expected to address the nation on health matters. State House has since announced that the president’s address to be broadcast live on all TVs and radio starting at 8 pm.

In his previous address where he was represented by the vice president, Jessica Alupo, he extended the Ebola lockdown in Mubende and Kassanda for another 21 days.

It remains to be seen what new pronouncements he will make since Mubende discharged the last Ebola patients on Wednesday.

Reports also indicate that the two districts have not registered an Ebola case for the last 20 days.

Many residents have been asking for the lifting of the lockdown.

The president’s address also comes at a time when attacks on security installations have increased.