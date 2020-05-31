President Museveni will address the nation tomorrow, Monday, June 1st at 8p.m.

According to the ICT Minister Judith Nabakooba, the president will update the nation on matters regarding COVID-19 and give a way forward.

His address comes ahead of the reopening of public transport due to June 4th.

In his last address the president gave a green light to private cars which have since resumed and directed that public transport would resume on June 4th but will follow strict standard operating procedures including carrying half their capacity.

He also directed the ministry of education to guide on the partial reopening of schools for candidates and finalists in tertiary institutions of learning.

The president has since pegged the easing of the lockdown to the compulsory wearing of masks.

His address comes after the country registered the highest number of cases of covid19 in the country.