President Yoweri Museveni who is also seeking to be reelected in the forthcoming polls will start addressing the nation every Sunday.

According to the senior presidential press secretary Don Wanyama, Museveni will use each subsequent Sunday during the campaign season to conduct a national address on key issues that shall be broadcast by all media.

Wanyama says this Sunday, the president will address the nation under the theme “Security and Economic Recovery”.

Museveni’s address sessions come at a time the country has been in chaos following the arrest of NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi last Wednesday.

The protests have seen more than 28 people dead and hundreds injured.