By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni is to address the nation next week.

This has been confirmed by the senior presidential press secretary Lindah Nabusayi.

Nabusayi says the address will take place on Wednesday, July 20th starting at 8pm on all radios and TVs.

The president’s address comes at a time Ugandans are grappling with increasing cost of living marked by rising prices of fuel and basic commodities.

The address also comes at a time the people in the Karamoja sub region are struggling with food insecurity that has seen over 40 people starve to death.