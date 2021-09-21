By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni is to address the nation tomorrow, Wednesday September 22nd.

This has been confirmed by the senior presidential Press Secretary Lindah Nabusayi.

According to Nabusayi, president Museveni will address the Nation on COVID19 situation and related issues at 8pm.

His address comes at a time Ugandans have been calling for among others the reopening of schools.

Many have tasked government to benchmark from other countries in the regions who have kept their schools operating despite registering ore cases.

The ministry of Education and the national taskforce on covid19 have since recommended a phased reopening of educational institutions.

However the president is the one who has the authority to announce the reopening dates.

Government first closed schools during a lockdown in March 2020, days before Uganda registered its index Covid-19 case.

The schools were again closed during a second lockdown on June 18, this year, imposed to break a devastating pandemic second wave.

The reopening of schools has since been pegged on vaccination of teachers.

So far only 237,930 teachers have been vaccinated and 88,825 have received two doses.

The target is to vaccinate 550,000 teachers.

Government has warned that teachers, who are not vaccinated, will not be allowed to teach when schools reopen.