As the 14 day lockdown extension nears the end, the President’s Press Secretary Linda Nabusayi has announced that President Museveni will tomorrow, Monday May 18th 2020 address the nation at 8pm.

He is expected to update the nation on COVID-19.

The big question of the night will be whether to lift or extend the lockdown.

The president is meanwhile expected to hold a cabinet meeting in the morning for guidance before he addresses the nation later in the evening.

The president’s address comes after the number of covid19 cases has increased with current cases at 227.

Majority of these cases are from truck drivers.

With the 24 cases announced yesterday, the number of truck drivers who have since tested positive for COVID-19 is now 167.

Uganda has 63 recoveries with no deaths.

The president’s address shall be broadcast live here 93.3 KFm and our sister station 90.4 Dembe.